KNOW ANYTHING? Easton Police Seek Info After Armed Man Robs Gas Station With 2 Workers Inside

Police in Easton are seeking information after an armed man robbed a local gas station with two workers inside early Friday morning.

A tall, skinny man dressed in all black was holding a black semi-automatic handgun when he robbed the Square One Exxon on S. Third St. just before 4:20 a.m., LehighValleyLive reports citing Easton Police Lt. Matthew Gerould.

The man then fled east on Larry Holmes Drive, according to Gerould, who asks anyone with information to contact Easton Police Det. Chris Miller at 610-250-6656.

Click here for more.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.