Four Riders Hurt In Back-To-Back PA Crash Involving Up To 15 Motorcycles, BMW, State Police Say

Four riders were hospitalized following a back-to-back crash in Pennsylvania that involved up to 15 motorcycles and a BMW, state police confirmed.

Officers responding to the crash report on Route 22 eastbound near milepost 236.5 in Hanover Township, Northampton County found between 10 and 15 motorcycles lying on the highway with traffic at a halt just after 12:40 p.m. on Sunday, April 24, Trooper Nathan T. Branosky said in a Wednesday release.

A follow-up investigation found that around 40 motorcycles were driving recklessly in the eastbound lanes before five of them crashed, causing four riders to require hospitalization, Branosky said.

Immediately after the initial crash, a BMW S1000RR rear-ended a Ford Explorer that had slowed down following the motorcycle crash.

Traffic was detoured from Route 22 eastbound to Route 378 southbound during the investigation, though all lanes had reopened by 2:25 p.m., Branosky said.

The crash remained under investigation, state police said.

Assisting agencies include Bethlehem Township EMS and the Hanover Township Fire Company.

