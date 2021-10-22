FBI Nabs Teen Who Made Bomb Threats To Dorney Park, Eastern PA Schools, Authorities Say

A teenager was arrested by the FBI after making bomb threats to Dorney Park and several Eastern Pennsylvania high schools, authorities said.

A 15-year-old juvenile from Bushkill Township is facing one felony count of making a threat to use weapons of mass destruction, and two misdemeanor counts of the same, according to the Northampton District Attorney's Office.

Nazareth Area High School's football stadium was evacuated on Oct. 8 as a result of one of the threats, Daily Voice previously reported.

Another bomb threat the following week restricted spectators at an Emmaus High School football game to participating student-athletes, students and staff affiliated with the game, and approved news media, WFMZ reports.

An investigation started when the FBI contacted the Bushkill Township Police Department on Oct. 20 about a series of threats made to Dorney Park and the aforementioned high schools between Oct. 1 and Oct. 15, authorities said.

Threats were called in using two different phone numbers, according to the FBI.

Through an investigation, the FBI identified two email addresses associated with the registration of the phone numbers, and was provided the IP address used to create one of the emails, authorities said.

The FBI later determined the IP address belonged to an account at a home located in Bushkill Township, the DA's office said.

While a search warrant was being served at the home Thursday around 8:30 p.m., two people arrived home, one being the juvenile, authorities said.

The juvenile immediately requested to speak with investigators, they said.

In the presence of a guardian, the juvenile waived Miranda rights and confessed to making all of the threats, which coincided with the dates and times of the threats as documented by 911 center personnel, according to the DA's office.

“Threats of this nature cause a great concern among our communities, and must be taken seriously by law enforcement officials,” DA Terence Houck said.

“We will continue to aggressively investigate and prosecute any threats of this kind. Special recognition must be given to the prompt attention, cooperation, and effort of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Upper Nazareth Township Police, Bushkill Township Police, Nazareth Area School Police, Emmaus Police Department, and the Bethlehem Fire Department.”

