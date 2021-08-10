Contact Us
Northampton Daily Voice
Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp

Bomb Threat At Nazareth Area High School Football Game Prompts Evacuation

Nicole Acosta
Football
Football

A bomb threat forced the evacuation of a high school football stadium in Nazareth Friday night, authorities said.

There were no reported injuries and the football game was cancelled for the evening, according to a tweet by Nazareth Area School District Superintendent Dr. Dennis Riker.

Riker urged all spectators to leave campus.

Further details were not immediately known.

This story is developing. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

