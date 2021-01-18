Authorities ID Driver In Deadly NJ Hit-Run As Philly Man, 40

A Philadelphia man has been identified as the driver in a hit-and-run New Jersey crash that killed a 61-year-old man, authorities said.

Gregory Graves, 40, struck Frederick Murray on S. Black Horse Pike and East Clements Bridge Road in Runnemede on Jan. 3 just before 5 p.m., Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer and Runnemede Police Chief Paul Dailey said.

Murray of Somerdale was transported to an area hospital where his condition worsened until he died on Jan. 11.

Surveillance footage showing a blue Chevrolet Trailblazer as the suspect vehicle, Dailey and Mayer said. Then, an anonymous tip led officers to a Glendora business where they found a blue Trailblazer with noticeable damage to the front grill.

Graves was identified as the person operating the SUV during the time of the incident and was charged on Jan. 16 with leaving the scene of a fatal accident, being involved in a fatal accident with a suspended license and hindering apprehension or prosecution, authorities said.

He was taken to the Camden County Correctional Facility where he is awaiting a detention hearing.

