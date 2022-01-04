Contact Us
Northampton Daily Voice
2 Young Girls Killed In Hellertown House Fire: Report

Nicole Acosta
At the scene.
At the scene. Photo Credit: Freemansburg Fire Company

Two young girls were killed in a Hellertown house fire Friday, April 1, LehighValleyLive reports.

Firefighters responded to the 600 block of Linden Avenue just before 1 a.m., where they found the house engulfed in flames, the outlet says citing local police.

The girls, aged 10 and 15, were trapped in the blaze and later rescued by firefighters, but they died at a nearby hospital, according to the outlet. An older man and woman escaped the blaze unharmed.

Hellertown police did not immediately respond to Daily Voice's request for comment.

Click here for more from LehighValleyLive.

