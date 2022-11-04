Lehigh Valley Native, Beloved Twin Dies Suddenly, 27

Lehigh Valley native and beloved twin Robert “Bobby” Allison died suddenly at his home in Nazareth on Friday, March 18. He was 27.

Bobby was remembered as a “sensitive soul” with a unique and special sense of humor, according to his obituary. He loved fixing things and had learned many valuable skills throughout the years.

Bobby was previously from Clifton, New Jersey, and had attended the Paxen Group in 2012, his social media page says.

“Life experiences seasoned him in a way to be introspective and so very mindful of others,” reads his memorial. “He was appreciative of many things, and he took considerable pride in his ability to always lend a hand.”

Bobby leaves behind his loving parents, Elena Culotta and Joseph McCarthy (Denise Fegley); twin sister, Brittany Allison; brother, Jake McCarthy; maternal grandfather, Patrick ‘Pop-Pop” Culotta; fiancé, Jennah Heil; as well as several extended family members and close friends.

Bobby’s funeral was held at Schmidt Funeral Home in Nazareth on Thursday, March 24.

“Bobby loved deeply and was loved deeply in return,” reads his obituary.

“He will be missed by all those whose lives he touched.”

