Contact Us
Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Breaking News: HERO: Rookie TSA Officer Revives Choking Baby At Newark Airport
Obituaries

Lehigh Valley Native, Beloved Chef Charisha Davis-Nickens Dies Suddenly At Age 36

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Lehigh Valley native and beloved chef Charisha Davis-Nickens died suddenly on Dec. 16 at the age of 36.
Lehigh Valley native and beloved chef Charisha Davis-Nickens died suddenly on Dec. 16 at the age of 36. Photo Credit: Facebook/Charisha DaDutches Nickens

Lehigh Valley native and beloved chef Charisha Davis-Nickens died suddenly on Dec. 16 at the age of 36.

Davis-Nickens attended Easton Area High School and studied early childhood education at Kutztown University of Pennsylvania, her social media pages say.

Davis-Nickens then worked as a chef at several establishments, including Lafayette College, Perkins and Mike’s Old School Sandwich Shoppe in Easton, as well as PFT in Phillipsburg.

Most recently, Davis-Nickens had worked as a cooking chef at Two Rivers Brewing Company in Easton, according to her social media pages.

She lived in Easton at the time of her death.

Several of Davis-Nickens’ friends and family members shared their grief about her passing on social media.

Davis-Nickens’ funeral will be held Dec. 27 at Greater Shiloh Church on Pastor Fred Davis Street in Easton.

“My niece Charisha Nickens has gone home to be with the Lord today,” Phillip Davis writes.

“Words can’t express my dismay…Gone too soon but never forgotten.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.