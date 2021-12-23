Lehigh Valley Native, Beloved Chef Charisha Davis-Nickens Dies Suddenly At Age 36

Lehigh Valley native and beloved chef Charisha Davis-Nickens died suddenly on Dec. 16 at the age of 36.

Davis-Nickens attended Easton Area High School and studied early childhood education at Kutztown University of Pennsylvania, her social media pages say.

Davis-Nickens then worked as a chef at several establishments, including Lafayette College, Perkins and Mike’s Old School Sandwich Shoppe in Easton, as well as PFT in Phillipsburg.

Most recently, Davis-Nickens had worked as a cooking chef at Two Rivers Brewing Company in Easton, according to her social media pages.

She lived in Easton at the time of her death.

Several of Davis-Nickens’ friends and family members shared their grief about her passing on social media.

Davis-Nickens’ funeral will be held Dec. 27 at Greater Shiloh Church on Pastor Fred Davis Street in Easton.

“My niece Charisha Nickens has gone home to be with the Lord today,” Phillip Davis writes.

“Words can’t express my dismay…Gone too soon but never forgotten.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.