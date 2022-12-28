'Kind And Generous Soul:' Lehigh Valley Native Evan Modica Dies, 22

Beloved Lehigh Valley native Evan D. Modica died at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono on Thursday, Dec. 15. He was 22.

A resident of Plainfield Township, Evan worked as a gasoline attendant at the TA Travel Center in Columbia, NJ, his obituary says.

Evan was passionate about all things outdoors, especially fishing, camping, and hunting. He also had a knack for mechanics.

Evan is survived by his loving parents, Jennifer (Werbicky) Modica and Michael D. Modica, Jr.; a sister, Mia Modica; paternal grandparents, Michael, Sr. and April Modica; maternal grandmother, Mary Werbicky; and many extended family members and close friends.

Meanwhile, more than $6,300 had been raised on a GoFundMe for Evan’s funeral expenses.

“Evan was always a kind and generous soul,” reads the campaign. “He loved enjoying the outdoors and having campfires…He was sadly taken away from us at only 22 years of age.”

Evan’s memorial was held at Devlin Funeral Home in Phillipsburg on Friday, Dec. 23.

“He always wanted to help people and now he is giving the gift of life by donating his organs,” reads the fundraiser. “If you are able, please help his family raise money for his funeral services. Thank you.”

Click here to view/donate on GoFundMe.

