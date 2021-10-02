WINNER: PA Lottery Ticket Good For $250K Sold In Northampton County

A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 ticket was purchased from a Northampton County convenience store.

The ticket from the Feb. 9 drawing was sold at Express Mart on Linden St. in Bethlehem.

The winner will take home the $250,000 jackpot, and Express Mart will receive $500 for selling the ticket.

The winning numbers were 3-30-32-39-43.

More than 15,600 other Cash 5 tickets also won prizes in the drawing. Players should check every ticket, every time, and claim lower-tier prizes at a Lottery retailer.

Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated. Cash 5 prizes expire one year from the drawing date.

Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Cash 5 ticket should contact the nearest Lottery office for further instructions or call 1-800-692-7481.

