Lorraine Grider of Moore Township was seriously hurt in a wreck and taken to St. Luke's Hospital, Anderson Campus in Bethlehem where she died from multiple blunt force injuries, the Northampton County Coroner's Office said.

The manner of her death was ruled accidental, officials added.

Daily Voice has reached out to Upper Nazareth police for more details.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northampton and receive free news updates.