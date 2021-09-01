‘Tragic Loss:’ Easton Residents, Businesses Rally To Support Daughter, 4, After Mother’s Death

Northampton County residents and businesses alike are coming together to support the 4-year-old daughter of local mother Meghan Shearin Danielsons, who died unexpectedly on August 28.

A resident of Easton, Danielsons was a former dancer who graduated from the University of Pittsburgh, according to a memorial event created in her honor by her parents, owners of Quadrant Book Mart & Coffee House.

“She was a bright light in our life with a loving and caring nature who entertained us with endless chatter,” the event page says. “We will miss her smile, her silliness and the love she brought to our family.”

While Quadrant remains closed until further notice, another Easton business — 3rd & Ferry Fish Market on S. 3rd St. — has stepped up to the plate and is selling gift cards in an effort to help the coffee shop stay afloat.

“Our hearts are broken for them all,” the post says. “While it is not in our power to ease their pain, we do have the power to be able to help lighten their financial burden during this difficult time.”

The fish market is offering complimentary $25 3rd & Ferry gift cards with the purchase of a gift card for Quadrant.

“Our favorite thing about this little town of Easton is its spirit to help its own when they are down,” the post continues.

“Jo and her family have been part of the downtown Easton family for a very long time now. It’s time we all show them some love at a time when they certainly need it.”

Meanwhile, donations can be made to the college fund for Danielsons’ 4-year-old daughter, Penelope Stefancin, at UGift529.com with Ugift Code D8D-R1X.

Danielsons’ celebration of life will be held Thursday at the Grand Eastonian Hotel & Suites Gold Room on Northampton Street in Easton.

