A Few Clouds 85°

SHARE

Grizzly Crash: Biker Hits Bear On I-81, PA State Police Say

A 67-year-old man was hurt when his motorcycle hit a bear on Interstate 81 early on Tuesday, July 25, state police say. 

A motorcycle and a road on the side of the road.
A motorcycle and a road on the side of the road. Photo Credit: Unsplash.com/Fermoar.ro (right), Harley-Davidson (left)
Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories

Frank Castrignano was headed south when the bear wandered onto the highway from the eastern shoulder, authorities said.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. in Rice Township, according to troopers. 

After impact, the bike spun out and the rider fell off, police continued. He was rushed to Geisinger Wyoming Valley Hospital in Wilkes-Barre where his injuries are said to be serious. 

The Wilkes-Barre rider was wearing a helmet and eye protection, troopers noted. 

to follow Daily Voice Northampton and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE