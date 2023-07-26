Grizzly Crash: Biker Hits Bear On I-81, PA State Police Say

Frank Castrignano was headed south when the bear wandered onto the highway from the eastern shoulder, authorities said.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. in Rice Township, according to troopers.

After impact, the bike spun out and the rider fell off, police continued. He was rushed to Geisinger Wyoming Valley Hospital in Wilkes-Barre where his injuries are said to be serious.

The Wilkes-Barre rider was wearing a helmet and eye protection, troopers noted.

