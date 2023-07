A white pick-up truck hit the bear crossing Rt. 15 north a little after 10 a.m. on July 26, 2023, according to the Barlow Volunteer Fire Department.

The crash happened near Gettysburg at mile marker 7.2, according to the department.

Company 22 and Mutual Aid responded to the call to the scene.

The driver was unharmed.

