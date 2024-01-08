Arbetina Johnson-Lowery hit a stopped SEPTA bus near Old Arch Road and E. Johnson Highway on Sept. 30, 2023, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.

Detectives said the westbound bus had stopped to unload passengers when Johnson-Lowery, headed east on the highway, clipped the bumper of a car in front of her and then slammed into the bus' driver's side.

Her baby, "found by witnesses lying on the backseat floorboard suffering from severe injuries," was rushed to Suburban Hospital then airlifted to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia where he died from blunt impact trauma, authorities said.

Johnson-Lowery was trapped and had to be removed from the vehicle, they added.

Police said they found two empty bottles of whiskey, "partially smoked marijuana cigarettes," and a foil packet of cocaine in Johnson-Lowery's Mazda minivan.

Investigators also claimed the 35-year-old's blood tested positive for benzodiazepines, methamphetamine, metabolites of cocaine, and alcohol. Her license had been suspended since 2018 and her car's registration had lapsed in January 2023, they added.

Johnson-Lowery surrendered to police on Friday, Jan. 5, and was released after posting a $500,000 bond, court records show. Prosecutors said she is not allowed to drive as a condition of her bail.

She has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Feb. 5.

