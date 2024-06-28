Fatal Crash Closes Rt 422: PA State Police

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes at mile marker 188, Lower Providence Township, Montgomery County, Pennsylvania State Police told Daily Voice around 8 a.m. on June 28.

Troop K Philadelphia and Skippack Station Troopers are currently on the scene of the fatal crash.

Both Eastbound and Westbound lanes were still closed as of 9 a.m.

The police described the crash as follows:

"A Tractor trailer left the westbound lanes of 422, crossed the median and struck at least one vehicle in the Eastbound lanes of the highway. The struck vehicle left the roadway and traveled down the embankment. The driver of the single vehicle was reported deceased on scene."

