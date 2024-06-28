Mostly Cloudy 73°

Fatal Crash Closes Rt 422: PA State Police

A fatal crash is closed Route 422 Friday morning, authorities say. 

The area of Rt 422 where the fatal crash happened and traffic delays.

 Photo Credit: 511PA/PennDOT
Jillian Pikora
The crash happened in the eastbound lanes at mile marker 188, Lower Providence Township, Montgomery County, Pennsylvania State Police told Daily Voice around 8 a.m. on June 28. 

Troop K Philadelphia and Skippack Station Troopers are currently on the scene of the fatal crash.

Both Eastbound and Westbound lanes were still closed as of 9 a.m. 

The police described the crash as follows:

"A Tractor trailer left the westbound lanes of 422, crossed the median and struck at least one vehicle in the Eastbound lanes of the highway. The struck vehicle left the roadway and traveled down the embankment. The driver of the single vehicle was reported deceased on scene."

