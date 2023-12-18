Mostly Cloudy 48°

Woman Steals Purse From Philadelphia's St. Peter's Cathedral

City police are looking for the woman who they say stole the purse of a church employee in Philadelphia last week. 

<p>Suspect in the theft from St. Peter's Church.&nbsp;</p>

 Photo Credit: Philadelphia Police Department
Mac Bullock
The suspect walked into St. Peter the Apostle Roman Catholic Church, 1019 N. 5th Street, around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 13, according to the department. 

She stole a purse containing the victim's ID and credit cards from an office area, then drove off in a white Jeep, investigators believe. Authorities say the entire theft was caught on video camera. 

Anyone who can identify the woman in the video is asked to call PPD at 215-686-8477 or submit a tip anonymously online

