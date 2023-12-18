The suspect walked into St. Peter the Apostle Roman Catholic Church, 1019 N. 5th Street, around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 13, according to the department.

She stole a purse containing the victim's ID and credit cards from an office area, then drove off in a white Jeep, investigators believe. Authorities say the entire theft was caught on video camera.

Anyone who can identify the woman in the video is asked to call PPD at 215-686-8477 or submit a tip anonymously online.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.