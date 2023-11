Officers arrived at the 700 block of West Norris Street shortly after 5:30 a.m. on Nov. 22, authorities said.

The victim, thought to be in her late 30s, had a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to PPD.

No weapons were recovered at the scene and no arrest had been made by midday Friday, police said. The Homicide Detective Division is investigating.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.