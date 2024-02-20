Video Shows Victim Held In Chokehold, Robbed In Philadelphia: Police

The pictured suspects held a victim in a chokehold and forced him to the ground while taking his money and cellphone, PPD wrote in a release. Investigators said it happened on the 800 block of West Venango Street around 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 5.

Both suspects' faces and the robbery itself were captured by security cameras, detectives said.

Anyone with information is asked to call PPD at 215-686-8477 or submit an anonymous tip to the department's website.

