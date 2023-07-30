A Few Clouds 70°

Trader Joe's 'Upskirter' Sought In Lower Merion

Police are searching for the man who they say took "upskirt" photos of unsuspecting women in a Montgomery County Trader Joe's parking lot.

Alleged Lower Merion upskirter.
Cecilia Levine
The incident happened Friday, July 21, in the parking lot of the Lower Merion Suburban Square Trader Joe's, police said.

He is described as a white male in his 20s, with a dark beard and glasses. He was wearing a red baseball cap, light blue shorts, a dark t-shirt, and white slides with white socks, authorities said. The male did not make a purchase in the store and left the area on foot.

If you recognize the male in question, please contact Detective Jim Black at 610-645-6231 or Detective Sergeant Michael Keenan at 610-645-6228.

