Tim Mohan, 53, was a social studies teacher at Bala Cynwyd Middle School for 30 years and also served as the school's Athletics and Activities Director, school district officials have said.

A GoFundMe to benefit his wife and children has raised nearly $15,000 in three days.

"Tim was an amazing husband, father, and friend," wrote campaign organizer Megan Nieberle.

"Tim's love of his family and friends, contagious smile, and generous spirit were infectious to anyone who met him," she said. "We are heartbroken that he is gone, but know his memory will live on in the countless lives that he has impacted."

The money will "help ease any financial burden for the family," Nieberle wrote.

According to his obituary from Donohue Funeral Home, Mohan lived with his family in Broomall and was originally from Scranton. In addition to his wife Sinéad and their children Patrick and Céire, he is survived by his father, his mother, his brother, and many loving extended relatives and friends.

A memorial service at Donohue Funeral Home is scheduled for Friday, April 12.

Click here to view the fundraiser on GoFundMe.com, or here to read the full obituary from Donohue Funeral Home.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.