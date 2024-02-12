Suspects Sought For North Philly Mugging Caught On Video

It happened on the 1200 block of West College Avenue around 9:20 p.m., PPD wrote in a release. The suspects hit the victim across the face with a handgun and pushed him to the ground, authorities said.

Investigators said the muggers went through the victim's pockets and stole a duffle bag with his phone, laptop, and wallet inside. When he tried to get up, police said one suspect shot at him and missed.

Authorities believe the pair were passengers in a dark-colored sedan, possibly a Kia Optima.

Suspect one was carrying a gun and wearing a dark knit hat, a dark hooded jacket, dark pants, and light-colored sneakers.

Suspect two was wearing a light-colored hoodie with a dark jacket, dark pants, and light-colored sneakers.

Both are thought to be between 18 and 25.

Anyone with information should call 215-686-8477 or submit an anonymous tip through the PPD website.

