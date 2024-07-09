84-Year-Old Woman Missing In Montgomery County: Police

Nadine Beech, 84, left Waverly Heights, 1400 Waverly Road, around 10:30 a.m. that day, according to Lower Merion police.

She is a 5-foot-6, 125-pound white woman with longer blonde hair and blue eyes, authorities said. Beech was wearing a white short-sleeved blouse, white capri-style pants, blue socks, gray sneakers, a blue denim ball cap, and dark sunglasses, they added.

She was last spotted on the 700 block of Morris Road near Waverly Road in Bryn Mawr, heading south toward Old Gulph Road. Beech is unfamiliar with the area, and "may be experiencing cognitive decline and confusion," according to officials.

She has no cell phone, money, or means of transportation.

"She walks well for her age but is known to be resistant to offers of help if contacted by persons unknown to her," LMTPD wrote in the release.

Residents are asked to check their properties, outbuildings, and surveillance systems for any sign of Beech.

Anyone with information can call police at 610-649-1000 or 911.

