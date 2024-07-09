Mostly Cloudy with Haze 81°

Wissahickon Grad, Dominic Dugas Dies At 17-Years-Old

A class of 2024 graduate of Wissahickon High School, died on Monday, July 1, loved ones wrote in a GoFundMe launched to help the family. 

 Photo Credit: Courtesy of GoFundMe "Support for Domenic Dugas's Memorial Costs"
Domenic G. Dugas, was 17-years-old, and slated to leave for training in the US Air Force at the end of the summer, fund organizer Denise Sabia explained.

"No one is ever prepared to bury a child, and the financial burden of a memorial service is unimaginable during this difficult time," she wrote.  

"Please consider contributing to help with the costs of medical bills, transporting Dom's body from NJ to PA, cremation, and all other costs associated with his death."

Dugas was an organ donor, she added. 

The GoFundMe effort has raised more than $30,000, as of Tuesday, July 9. 

A memorial service is planned for Thursday, July 11 at Wissahickon High School, 521 Houston Road in Ambler. 

Click here to view the fundraiser on GoFundMe.com

