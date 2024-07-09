Domenic G. Dugas, was 17-years-old, and slated to leave for training in the US Air Force at the end of the summer, fund organizer Denise Sabia explained.

"No one is ever prepared to bury a child, and the financial burden of a memorial service is unimaginable during this difficult time," she wrote.

"Please consider contributing to help with the costs of medical bills, transporting Dom's body from NJ to PA, cremation, and all other costs associated with his death."

Dugas was an organ donor, she added.

The GoFundMe effort has raised more than $30,000, as of Tuesday, July 9.

A memorial service is planned for Thursday, July 11 at Wissahickon High School, 521 Houston Road in Ambler.

Click here to view the fundraiser on GoFundMe.com.

