Damon Brantley Jr., 18, Daquan Allen, 29, and Jerry Butler, 28, are all wanted on murder and robbery charges, said the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.

Investigators believe the trio shot Carter dead after a gunpoint robbery on West Wood Street on Jan. 20. Carter was visiting a friend's house on Powel Street when he was rushed by three men while walking to his car, authorities said previously.

Police said an extended magazine, 9mm Luger ammunition, and "other evidence connecting Brantley to the murder" was found in his girlfriend's Norristown apartment. Brantley had also driven the Toyota RAV-4 used in the getaway multiple times since it was reported stolen in December, according to authorities.

"Other evidence connects the three males to the robbery and shooting," the release says.

Brantley, of Norristown, is 5-foot-5 and weighs 110 pounds.

Allen, of Norristown, is 6-foot and weighs 180 pounds.

Butler, of Philadelphia, is 5-foot-11 and weighs 180 pounds.

All three are considered armed and dangerous by authorities. Anyone with information should call Montgomery County Detectives at 610-226-5553 or Norristown Police at 610-270-0977.

