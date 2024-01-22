A Few Clouds 25°

SHARE

William Grover Carter Shot Dead In Norristown

Montgomery County detectives are looking for the gunmen who robbed 35-year-old William Grover Carter before shooting him dead on a Norristown street Saturday night, Jan. 20, prosecutors say. 

Disturbing surveillance images show three suspects rob and shoot William Grover Carter in Norristown, authorities say.

Disturbing surveillance images show three suspects rob and shoot William Grover Carter in Norristown, authorities say.

 Photo Credit: Montgomery County District Attorney's Office
Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories

Carter was visiting a friend's house on Powell Street when he went outside to grab something from his car just before 8 p.m., the District Attorney's Office said. 

When he was on the first block of West Wood Street, three men hopped out of a grey Toyota RAV-4 and rushed him at gunpoint, authorities said. 

They robbed Carter, fatally shot him, then ran back to the Toyota where a fourth suspect was waiting in the driver's seat, according to the DA's Office. 

Norristown police found the Toyota on fire at the corner of Willow and Roberts streets around 3 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 21, authorities said. It had been reported stolen out of Cheltenham on Dec. 21 last year. 

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the four suspects. Anyone with information should call  Norristown Police at 610-270-0977 or Montgomery County Detectives at 610-226-5553.

to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE