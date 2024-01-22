Carter was visiting a friend's house on Powell Street when he went outside to grab something from his car just before 8 p.m., the District Attorney's Office said.

When he was on the first block of West Wood Street, three men hopped out of a grey Toyota RAV-4 and rushed him at gunpoint, authorities said.

They robbed Carter, fatally shot him, then ran back to the Toyota where a fourth suspect was waiting in the driver's seat, according to the DA's Office.

Norristown police found the Toyota on fire at the corner of Willow and Roberts streets around 3 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 21, authorities said. It had been reported stolen out of Cheltenham on Dec. 21 last year.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the four suspects. Anyone with information should call Norristown Police at 610-270-0977 or Montgomery County Detectives at 610-226-5553.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.