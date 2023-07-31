'Russian' Burglars 'Ransack' Home In Montgomery County: Police

The break-in happened around 10 p.m. on July 11, Lower Moreland Township police said in a release.

The suspects, two white men in their late-20s to 40s, targeted a home near Pine Road and Red Lion Road, the department said. They climbed over a fence before kicking in a back door and ransacking the home, according to detectives.

Both burglars brought flashlights and one carried a garbage bag that they filled with stolen jewelry, gold, silver, cash, and "designer items," police added.

Authorities have released surveillance images of the men but said no suspect vehicle had been spotted by cameras. Investigators believe they tried to break into another home in the neighborhood days later on July 14.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Halota at 215-947-3132 or submit a tip on the Montgomery County Crime Watch webpage.

