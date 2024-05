Authorities reported a "possible bear sighting" at 2668 Byberry Road near Farmstead Park early Wednesday morning, May 1.

Police said they are monitoring the area and ask residents to use caution.

"If you do spot a bear, keep your distance and call 911 immediately," UMPD said.

The release comes just a day after police in Upper Makefield, Bucks County reported spotting a black bear on Street Road.

