US Marshals Nab Remaining Suspects In Shooting Death Of 27-Year-Old Pottstown Man: DA

The remaining suspects wanted in the October shooting death of a 27-year-old man in Pottstown were nabbed Thursday by members of the US Marshals Service, authorities said.

Samir Bentley 20, and Ahmed Mohammed, 16, both of Philadelphia, were arrested in Greenville, NC, and charged with first, second, and third-degree murder, conspiracy, robbery, carrying a firearm without a license, possessing an instrument of crime, and related offenses, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.

Their arrests come nearly three months after the arrests of their co-conspirators, Dajon Harrison, 22, and Eric Baker, 26, in Philadelphia, authorities previously said.

Harrison was charged with first, second, and third-degree murder, criminal conspiracy, and related charges. Baker was charged with aggravated assault, a person not to possess a firearm, recklessly endangering another person, and related charges.

Officers arrived at 429 E. High St. around 8:30 p.m. and discovered Robert Stiles lying on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds, according to Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Pottstown Police Chief Mick Markovich.

He was rushed to Reading Hospital, where he later died of his injuries, authorities said.

A joint investigation found city surveillance cameras that captured the homicide on Oct. 23. Stiles was robbed, according to video and audio evidence obtained by the DA's office.

The video shows him being grabbed by Mohammed, who pulls him into an area in front of 429 E. High Street, before Bentley and Harrison approach, investigators said.

Harrison pulls a gun from his waistband and hands it to Bentley, who shoots Stiles three times, and he falls to the ground. The three men then run to a dark-colored minivan, according to the DA's office.

As the minivan pulls away, Baker is seen firing a semi-automatic firearm at the minivan as it flees, authorities said.

The victim can be seen discarding a clear plastic bag, which was recovered and found to contain multiple ounces of marijuana, the DA's office said.

“These two defendants went looking for the victim and when they found him, they shot him dead, using a firearm that neither man was legally allowed to possess, It’s a chilling murder,” DA Steele said.

“We are grateful for the work of the U.S. Marshals, who diligently worked to find these violent murderers and safely get them off the streets.”

Both suspects were awaiting extradition back to Montgomery County.

