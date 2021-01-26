UPDATE: Missing MontCo 6-Year-Old Issac Hwang Found In South Jersey, Dad In Custody

A missing 6-year-old and his father last seen Sunday afternoon in Montgomery County have been located in South Jersey, authorities said.

Issac Hwang was found safe in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, Monday afternoon, along with Jaemyung Hwang, 35, and a third man who police are not identifying, Chetelham Township police said on Facebook.

Detectives used GPS technology to track down the location of Hwang’s 2021 BMW X5. It was initially tracked to Edison, New Jersey, and then Cherry Hill, where Hwang was taken into custody without incident, Cheltenham Township Police Lt. Andy Snyder told CBSN Philly.

Meanwhile, an investigation has ensued for an arson fire that happened at Hwang’s Wyncote home on the 1400 block of Clements Road just after 5 a.m. Sunday, CBSN Philly reports. The pair were gone by the time first responders arrived.

Hwang's mother reported her son missing Sunday afternoon after she arrived to pick him up per a custody agreement and found the pair gone, and discovered there had been a house fire, CBSN Philly reports.

“The arson side of the investigation is still ongoing. That will be determined at a later time, as to who will be charged with that,” Snyder said.

Hwang will be reunited with his mother pending the results of a medical evaluation, CBSN Philly reports.

The two men remain in police custody at the Cherry Hill Police Department and their criminal charges are pending, police said.

