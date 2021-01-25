Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Montgomery, PA
Return to your home site

Menu

Montgomery Daily Voice serves Montgomery, PA

Nearby Towns

  • Camden
  • Gloucester
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Bucks
Police & Fire

UPDATE: Authorities ID Family Of 4 Dead In Suburban Philly Murder Suicide

Nicole Acosta
@niclexacosta Email me Read More Stories
The deaths of four family members found dead in their Chester County home Sunday afternoon are being investigated as murder suicides, authorities said.
The deaths of four family members found dead in their Chester County home Sunday afternoon are being investigated as murder suicides, authorities said. Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine

Authorities have identified the family of four found dead in an apparent Chester County murder-suicide over the weekend.

Relatives called police for a welfare check at the West Whiteland Township home on the 100 block of Mountainview Road around 12:30 p.m. Sunday, after they had been unable to reach the family for several days, according to local police and the Chester County District Attorney’s Office.

The family members were found with gunshot wounds and identified in a Daily Local News report as:

  • Deepak Prabakhar Kulkarni, 50
  • Arti Madhusudan Ayda, 47
  • Shubham Deepak Kulkarni, 15 
  • Sharvil Deepak Kulkarni, 8

It was not clear who killed the three victims before turning the gun on themself.

There was no threat to the general public, police said.

The incident remains under investigation. No further details were being released.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Montgomery Daily Voice!

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.