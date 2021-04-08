Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Gloucester
    serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Breaking News: Jersey Shore Wrestling Champ Who Came Out As Gay Arrested By FBI On Child Porn Charges
Police & Fire

Two Men Arrested In Abington Township Armed Robbery

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
(L-R): Richard Wright-Crump and Quamar Adams
(L-R): Richard Wright-Crump and Quamar Adams Photo Credit: Abington Township Police Department

Two men accused of robbing two other men at gunpoint last month in Abington Township were apprehended Tuesday, authorities said.

A pair of men were walking in the 1600 block of Rockwell Road on July 11 when they were approached by two other men each armed with handguns, Abington police said.

After demanding money from the first victim, one suspect struck the man in his head with his handgun, causing him to be hospitalized, police said.

The second victim fled, but was found hiding on a nearby porch by the second suspect, authorities said.

That's when the suspect pointed a handgun at the man and stole his cell phone, money, and his sneakers, police said.

After an investigation, both suspects were identified and arrest warrants were issued.

On August 3, 18-year-old Richard Wright-Crump was arrested at his home in the Blue Bell section of Whitpain Township, and 19-year-old Quamar Adams was arrested at his home in West Norriton Township. 

Both suspects were charged with robbery, aggravated assault, and unlawfully possessing firearms. 

They were arraigned and sent to Montgomery County Correctional Facility after failing to post $100,000 cash bail.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Montgomery Daily Voice!

Serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.