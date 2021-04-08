Two Men Arrested In Abington Township Armed Robbery

Two men accused of robbing two other men at gunpoint last month in Abington Township were apprehended Tuesday, authorities said.

A pair of men were walking in the 1600 block of Rockwell Road on July 11 when they were approached by two other men each armed with handguns, Abington police said.

After demanding money from the first victim, one suspect struck the man in his head with his handgun, causing him to be hospitalized, police said.

The second victim fled, but was found hiding on a nearby porch by the second suspect, authorities said.

That's when the suspect pointed a handgun at the man and stole his cell phone, money, and his sneakers, police said.

After an investigation, both suspects were identified and arrest warrants were issued.

On August 3, 18-year-old Richard Wright-Crump was arrested at his home in the Blue Bell section of Whitpain Township, and 19-year-old Quamar Adams was arrested at his home in West Norriton Township.

Both suspects were charged with robbery, aggravated assault, and unlawfully possessing firearms.

They were arraigned and sent to Montgomery County Correctional Facility after failing to post $100,000 cash bail.

