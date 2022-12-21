Trucker Who Crashed Into Fireman's Pregnant Wife Charged With Murder: Montco DA

The West Virginia driver who lost control of a dump truck and fatally struck the pregnant wife of a firefighter now faces two murder charges, officials say.

Everett Clayton, 56, was arrested in Boston last month for homicide by vehicle and related charges stemming from the accident that happened in Lower Providence Township, on Aug. 25, as Daily Voice reported.

Investigators have said Clayton was driving on the 500 block of South Park Avenue when he lost control of his dump truck and crashed head-on into pregnant 31-year-old Kellie Adams of Lansdale, who died at the scene.

Emersyn Grace Adams, the daughter she and Upper Providence firefighter Jason Adams were expecting, was delivered stillborn sometime later.

Clayton was not injured in the accident, and told police he had been drinking beer before getting behind the wheel, officials said. Authorities found his blood alcohol content at the time of the crash was .076, just below the legal limit.

Now, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele says Clayton will face two counts of third-degree murder for the deaths.

The new charges stem from video evidence recently unveiled by a joint investigation between county and municipal law enforcement agencies, the DA said.

The video was recorded from Clayton's cell phone, which was fixed to the dashboard and filming out the windshield before and during the accident, authorities wrote.

Investigators claim the video shows Clayton driving erratically, disobeying the speed limit, and nearly crashing at least four times in the 25 minutes before he fatally struck Adams' car.

Clayton is now charged with one count of third-degree murder and one count of third-degree murder of an unborn child, in addition to the previous offenses. He's held at the Montco lockup in lieu of $500,000 bail, state court records show.

A judge has stipulated that Clayton is not to drive, in the event that he's released on bond before his trial, the DA said.

Also charged in connection with the crash is 23-year-old Patrick Doran of Maryland, who police said owned the dump truck and purchased it using a fake New York state ID under the pseudonym "Jacob Fury."

Officials said Doran did not have the dump truck inspected, registered, or insured in any state. Doran is charged with homicide by vehicle and related counts, and warrants have been issued for his arrest, the DA has said.

