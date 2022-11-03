DWI Dump Truck Driver Who Killed PA Firefighter's Pregnant Wife Captured In Boston: Police

The DWI dump truck driver who last August killed the pregnant wife of a Pennsylvania firefighter was arrested Wednesday, Nov. 2 in Boston, authorities announced.

Everett Clayton, 56, of West Virginia, was wanted on various charges stemming from the crash that happened in Lower Providence Township, PA., on Aug. 25.

The crash left Kellie Adams, of Lansdale, PA., dead at 31 years old, according to police in Boston and Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele. Clayton will be charged in Roxbury District Court as a fugitive before facing extradition back to Montgomery County.

Clayton was driving on the 500 block of South Park Avenue in Lower Providence Township when he lost control of his dump truck and crashed head-on into Adams' car, authorities previously said.

Adams' unborn child, Emersyn Grace Adams, was later delivered as a stillborn, they added. Adams was the wife of Upper Providence firefighter Jason Adams, as Daily Voice has reported.

Investigators said Clayton, who was not injured, was driving over the speed limit when he lost control of the truck, and that his blood alcohol concentration was measured at .076 — just below the legal limit — around the time of the crash.

Police later discovered that the truck was owned by 23-year-old Patrick Doran of Maryland, who they said purchased it using a fake New York state ID with the pseudonym "Jacob Fury."

Officials said Doran did not have the dump truck inspected, registered, or insured in any state. Clayton and Doran are each charged with homicide by vehicle and related counts, and warrants have been issued for their arrests, the DA said.

