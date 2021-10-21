Teen's Body Found In Pottstown Apartment, Authorities Say

Montgomery County authorities have launched an investigation after a teenager was found dead in a Pottstown apartment.

The discovery was made Wednesday around 2:30 p.m., when a landlord at 618 Chestnut St. asked a 911 caller to check on 18-year-old Chediaz Thomas, according to Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Pottstown Police Chief Mick Markovich.

Thomas, who had been living in the apartment for three months, was discovered shot to death in the bedroom, authorities said.

The Montgomery County Coroner's Office conducted an autopsy, which determined that the cause of death was a perforating gunshot wound to the head, and that the manner of death was a homicide.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Pottstown Police at 610-970-6570 or call the Montgomery County Detectives’ Tip Line at 610-278-DOIT (3638).

