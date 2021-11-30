Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Gloucester
    serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Breaking News: TSA: Ex-Con Bolts Newark Airport Security Checkpoint After Agent Finds Gun In His Bag
Police & Fire

Suspect Sought In Norristown Pizzeria Robbery: Police

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Police in Montgomery County are seeking the public's help locating a suspect accused of robbing a Norristown pizzeria earlier this month.
Police in Montgomery County are seeking the public's help locating a suspect accused of robbing a Norristown pizzeria earlier this month. Photo Credit: INSET: West Norriton Township Police Department/Google Maps (Street View)

Police in Montgomery County are seeking the public's help locating a suspect accused of robbing a Norristown pizzeria earlier this month.

Surveillance cameras captured the suspect, believed to be a white male, smashing through the main entrance of Nonna Rosa Pizzeria and Restaurant on Egypt Road around 12:40 a.m. on Nov. 19, West Norriton police said in a Tuesday release.

He is seen walking towards two cash registers and stealing one of two cash boxes, according to police.

The suspect appears to be medium height, thin build, and unknown age, police said.

He wore a distinct hoodie with an artistic “FGE” emblem on the back as seen in the featured photos.

Anyone with information on the suspect, or similar incidents, is urged to contact West Norriton police at (610) 382-5288.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.