Suspect Sought In Norristown Pizzeria Robbery: Police

Police in Montgomery County are seeking the public's help locating a suspect accused of robbing a Norristown pizzeria earlier this month.

Surveillance cameras captured the suspect, believed to be a white male, smashing through the main entrance of Nonna Rosa Pizzeria and Restaurant on Egypt Road around 12:40 a.m. on Nov. 19, West Norriton police said in a Tuesday release.

He is seen walking towards two cash registers and stealing one of two cash boxes, according to police.

The suspect appears to be medium height, thin build, and unknown age, police said.

He wore a distinct hoodie with an artistic “FGE” emblem on the back as seen in the featured photos.

Anyone with information on the suspect, or similar incidents, is urged to contact West Norriton police at (610) 382-5288.

