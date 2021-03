A sinkhole shut down Chemical Road in Plymouth Meeting, Montgomery County Friday afternoon, NBC Philadelphia reports.

The road leading to Metroplex Mall was shut down around 3 p.m. and the state Department of Transportation said it was immediately going to work around the clock until the road is reopened, officials told the news outlet.

Cars are being detoured at Metroplex Boulevard and Germantown Pike, NBC reports.

