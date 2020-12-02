SEEN HIM? Police Seek Ex-Con Accused Of Trying To Buy Firearm In PA

Authorities in Montgomery County are seeking a 29-year-old former convict who they say provided a bogus ID to try to buy a firearm last year in Philadelphia.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Eddie Maurice Grant, who attempted to purchase the weapon from the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks on Dec. 21, 2019, Upper Providence Township police said in a news release.

Due to a felony conviction, Grant is prohibited from acquiring a firearm, a background check performed at the time by the Pennsylvania Instant Check System (PICS) found.

"Grant provided false information on the documentation required to purchase the firearm as well," police said.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Grant is requested to contact the Upper Providence Township Police Department at (610)933-7899.

Source: Upper Providence Township Police via CrimeWatchPA.

