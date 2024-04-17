Light Rain 62°

Mang Sang Killing: PPD Releases Suspect Footage

New footage shows the suspected killer of 22-year-old Mang Sang, according to Philadelphia police investigators. 

 Photo Credit: Philadelphia Police Department
Authorities have said Sang was stabbed in the throat under the Delaware Expressway last Monday night, April 8. 

The attacker ran him over then fled the scene in a different car, police believe. Sang was found pinned under a white Kia GT sedan and pronounced dead at the scene. 

The suspect is described as an Asian in his early to mid-20s with a light mustache and medium build. He was wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants, and black and white New Balance sneakers. 

Anyone with information should call  215-686-8477 or submit a tip on the PPD website. 

