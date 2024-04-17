Authorities have said Sang was stabbed in the throat under the Delaware Expressway last Monday night, April 8.

The attacker ran him over then fled the scene in a different car, police believe. Sang was found pinned under a white Kia GT sedan and pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect is described as an Asian in his early to mid-20s with a light mustache and medium build. He was wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants, and black and white New Balance sneakers.

Anyone with information should call 215-686-8477 or submit a tip on the PPD website.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.