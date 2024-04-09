Officers responded to the sounds of a man screaming near South Front and Morris streets under the Delaware Expressway around 7:40 p.m., the department said.

They arrived to find Mang Sang pinned under a white Kia GT sedan, according to PPD. Sang was found to have a "severe laceration" to the right side of his neck and was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Investigators believe his attacker slashed him and ran him over the with the Kia before fleeing in a different car.

A bloodied knife was recovered nearby, "supporting the notion of a violent encounter," police said.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests had been made as of Tuesday morning, April 9.

Anyone with information is asked to call PPD's Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334.

