Pottstown Fire Kills Family Of Three, Including Teen Boy

A heavy fire in Montgomery County early Monday took the lives of a mother, father, and their teenage son, authorities said.

Fire crews initially rescued two people from a burning home in Pottstown in the area of East 5th Street around 2:30 a.m, according to Pottstown fire chief Frank Hand.

Joseph Norton, 48, was pronounced dead at Pottstown Hospital from smoke and soot inhalation, officials with the Montgomery County coroner's office told 6abc.

His 14-year-old son was also killed, officials said. His name was not being released to the public.

Norton's wife and the boy's mother, 47-year-old Bernadette Norton was pronounced dead at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest Monday evening after initially being listed in critical condition, according to the Lehigh County coroner's office.

An autopsy will be performed on Wednesday, June 23, to determine the cause of death.

A firefighter was also injured due to heat exhaustion but is expected to have a full recovery.

There was no immediate word on how the fire started. It is under investigation by the Pottstown Police Department.

