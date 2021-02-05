Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
PHOTOS: Serious Crash Closes Upper Moreland Street

Cecilia Levine
At the scene
At the scene Photo Credit: Weldon Fire Company

A serious crash involving two vehicles closed an Upper Moreland street Saturday.

Photos from the scene indicate firefighters extricated at least one victim in a Lexus SUV that had collided with a Toyota sedan on York Road near Cherry Street.

The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m.

An ambulance was called to the scene. It was not immediately clear how many injuries were reported.

Both vehicles sustained serious damage in the crash.

