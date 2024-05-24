In a GoFundMe campaign set up to assist with funeral costs, family members called Deloach a "heroic young man."

"Due to gun violence and Elijah's bravery he was taken from us unexpectedly," wrote campaign organizer Angela Yanni.

"Elijah was trying to de-escalate a domestic abuse situation and help the victim get out safe, tragically being shot in the process."

Philadelphia police believe Deloach was shot by 23-year-old Kione Gary at Henry Avenue apartment in Roxborough.

Authorities said Gary was involved in a "domestic altercation" with his girlfriend that "escalated physically." His girlfriend called her mother and sisters who arrived at the apartment with Deloach and another man, PPD has said.

Police say Gary shot him in the chest just after he walked into the home. Deloach, of Elkins Park, was taken to Roxborough Hospital where he died just after midnight.

"There was no indication that Mr. Gary was assaulted by Mr. Deloach or the other male," police said Thursday.

Gary is charged with murder and related offenses.

Click here to view the fundraiser on GoFundMe.com.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.