Philly Woman Who Killed Mom's Fiance Surrenders: DA

A Philadelphia woman has turned herself in to police as being the person who killed her mom's 49-year-old fiance during a fight on New Year's Eve in Montgomery County, authorities said.

Samiyah Williams, 24, was arraigned Monday morning on charges of first-degree murder, third-degree murder, and possessing an instrument of crime in the shooting death of Adrionne Reaves in the Bala Cynwyd section of Lower Merion just before 10 p.m. at the Delwyn Apartments, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said.

She was remanded to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility with bail denied.

Reaves is engaged to Williams' mom, who called her daughter and her mom earlier in the night saying Reaves "laid his hands on her," Steele said alongside Lower Merion Township Police Superintendent Michael J. McGrath.

Officers responding to the Asaphs Road apartment complex found Reaves dead with a gunshot wound to the head. When the murder scene was processed, a single 9mm Luger cartridge case was found.

Detectives found that Williams owns a 9 mm semi-automatic Walther handgun and has a valid permit to carry a concealed firearm in Philadelphia. Williams’ height and build are the same as the person seen in the surveillance video.

CLICK HERE for more details on the incident.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 21 before Judge Karen Eisner Zucker.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.