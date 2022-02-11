Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Gloucester
    serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Breaking News: Six Sleeping Family Members Stabbed To Death By Relative In PA Home
Police & Fire

Philly Teacher From MontCo Accused Of Sexually Assaulting 17-Year-Old Student

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Barbara Corbo
Barbara Corbo Photo Credit: Philadelphia Police Department

A Philadelphia teacher has been arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a teenage student, authorities said.

Barbara Cordo, 30, of Plymouth Meeting, was charged with institutional sexual assault, contact with a minor, and corruption of a minor, according to a spokesperson with the Philadelphia Police Department.

Though details remain vague, investigators say Cordo had an "inappropriate relationship" with a 17-year-old student in Dec. 2021. 

Cordo was working as a teaching assistant at an unnamed school when the Dec. 11, 2021 incident on Kelly Drive allegedly occurred, according to Fox29's Steve Keeley. She was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 9.

According to CBS3, her most recent job was at Mercy Career and Technical High School in Hunting Park. 

It was not listed on her LinkedIn profile.

She was released from custody after posting 10 percent of $50,000 bail, public court records show. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 18.

Further details were not provided by Philadelphia police.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.