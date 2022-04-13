Contact Us
Philly Gunman Wanted In Pregnant Ex-GF's Killing Surrenders: DA

Nicole Acosta
Nicole Acosta
Rafiq Thompson
Rafiq Thompson Photo Credit: Montgomery County District Attorney's Office

A Philadelphia gunman wanted for shooting and killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend in Montgomery County has turned himself in to police Wednesday, April 13, authorities said.

Rafiq Thompson was charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 31-year-old Tamara Cornelius, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said.

Thompson is believed to have followed Cornelius out of the Cheesecake Factory before fatally shooting her while she pumped gas at the Exxon Station in Upper Merion Township on Friday, April 8, the DA said.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

