PA Salon Owner Charged With Sexually Assaulting Juvenile At His Job, Police Say

The owner of a Montgomery County nail salon was being held in jail after being charged with sexually assaulting a juvenile over the summer at his salon, authorities said.

James Kit Vong, who owns Artisan Nails in Plymouth Township, was arrested Nov. 4 in Philadelphia on several charges stemming from the July incident, Plymouth Township police said.

A preliminary hearing was held before District Judge Francis Bernhardt on Dec. 1. Vong was remanded to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility,with bail set at $250,000, authorities said.

"As a result of this investigation, it is possible that there are additional victims of VONG that have not been identified," police said.

Vong has "known associations" in Philadelphia and Montgomery counties, authorities said.

Anyone with information regarding any victims of inappropriate contact with Vong are encouraged to contact the Plymouth Township Police Department, Criminal Investigations Division at 610-279-1901.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.