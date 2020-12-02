Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Montgomery, PA
Return to your home site

Menu

Montgomery Daily Voice serves Montgomery, PA

Nearby Towns

  • Camden
  • Gloucester
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Bucks
Police & Fire

PA Salon Owner Charged With Sexually Assaulting Juvenile At His Job, Police Say

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
James Kit Vong, who owns Artisan Nails, was arrested Nov. 4 in Philadelphia, police said.
James Kit Vong, who owns Artisan Nails, was arrested Nov. 4 in Philadelphia, police said. Photo Credit: Google Maps/Plymouth PD

The owner of a Montgomery County nail salon was being held in jail after being charged with sexually assaulting a juvenile over the summer at his salon, authorities said.

James Kit Vong, who owns Artisan Nails in Plymouth Township, was arrested Nov. 4 in Philadelphia on several charges stemming from the July incident, Plymouth Township police said.

A preliminary hearing was held before District Judge Francis Bernhardt on Dec. 1. Vong was remanded to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility,with bail set at $250,000, authorities said.

"As a result of this investigation, it is possible that there are additional victims of VONG that have not been identified," police said. 

Vong has "known associations" in Philadelphia and Montgomery counties, authorities said.

Anyone with information regarding any victims of inappropriate contact with Vong are encouraged to contact the Plymouth Township Police Department, Criminal Investigations Division at 610-279-1901.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Montgomery Daily Voice!

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.