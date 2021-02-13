Montgomery County Police Seek ID For Trio Suspected Of Car Break-Ins

Police in Montgomery County are seeking the public's help identifying a trio suspected of stealing personal items from cars in the area, authorities said.

The three men are allegedly responsible for stealing unknown items from cars, credit card fraud, and other related crimes, in Plymouth Township and Upper Merion Township throughout January, according to the Plymouth Township Police Department.

If anyone recognizes the pictured car or suspects, they are encouraged to contact Detective Joseph LaPenta III of the Plymouth Township Police Department at (610) 279-1901 or jlapenta@plymouthtownship.org.

