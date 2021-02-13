Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp

Police & Fire

Montgomery County Police Seek ID For Trio Suspected Of Car Break-Ins

Nicole Acosta
Police in Montgomery County are seeking the public's help identifying a trio suspected of stealing personal items from cars in the area, authorities said. Photo Credit: Plymouth Township Police Department/CrimeWatch PA
Police in Montgomery County are seeking the public's help identifying a trio suspected of stealing personal items from cars in the area, authorities said.

The three men are allegedly responsible for stealing unknown items from cars, credit card fraud, and other related crimes, in Plymouth Township and Upper Merion Township throughout January, according to the Plymouth Township Police Department.

If anyone recognizes the pictured car or suspects, they are encouraged to contact Detective Joseph LaPenta III of the Plymouth Township Police Department at (610) 279-1901 or jlapenta@plymouthtownship.org.

