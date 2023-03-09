Contact Us
Montco Card Skimmers: More Suspicious Devices Found In Abington, Cops Warn

More suspected card skimmers were found at ATMs in Montgomery County 7-Elevens, this time in Abington Township, police say. Pictured is the 362 Easton Road location, where one such device was discovered.
Just two days after similar devices were uncovered elsewhere in Montgomery County, Abington police announced that more suspected card skimmers were found in ATMs at two township 7-Elevens. 

The store at 362 Easton Road in Glenside and 2869 Limekiln Pike in North Hills were each found to have the data-stealing hardware installed, Abington police said Thursday, March 9. 

As in the other cases, police said the skimmers read information from an inserted card's magnetic strip and included a small camera to record the victim's PIN number input. Authorities believe both devices were tracked down before any data had been stolen. 

Norristown police announced finding the first devices late Monday, March 6, at 708 East Johnson Highway and 1335 Sandy Hill Road, Daily Voice reported

Just a few hours later, their colleagues in Conshohocken announced a similar find, again at a 7-Eleven. An internally-stored "skimmer" with the same spy camera setup was discovered at the 601 Fayette Street location. 

Investigators have not reported any arrests in connection with the finds, but have area residents check all ATMs for suspicious hardware, especially near the pin pad or where the card is inserted. 

Anyone who recently used an affected ATM should check their bank accounts for unauthorized purchases and contact their local police, officials added. 

