'Skimming' Devices Found On Montco ATMs, Police Warn

Authorities in Montgomery County have discovered "skimming devices" attached to ATMs in at least three locations, and are warning area residents to keep vigilant.

Norristown police announced finding the first devices late Monday, March 6. The "skimmers" were affixed to ATMs at a pair of 7-Elevens, at 708 East Johnson Highway and 1335 Sandy Hill Road, the department said.

"The devices were located internally and included a small camera above the keypad to capture the pin as it is entered by the user," police explained.

Just a few hours later, their colleagues in Conshohocken announced a similar find, again at a 7-Eleven. An internally-stored "skimmer" with the same spy camera setup was discovered at the 601 Fayette Street location.

Authorities have not said if they have any arrests in connection with the schemes, but are warning area residents to check all ATMs for suspicious hardware, especially near the pin pad or where the card is inserted.

Anyone who recently used an affected ATM should check their bank accounts for unauthorized purchases and contact their local police, officials added.

